Geek News on the Radio for August 8th, 2019

The Addams Family Gets Animated:

The newest pair of trailers for the upcoming animated film The Addams Family throw our favorite spooky family into the horrors of suburban paradise. Everything is still mysterious, spooky, and altogether “ooky” — but now, there’s the added threat of the neighborhood welcoming committee. When the family decides to relocate to suburban New Jersey, they encounter their fair share of trouble while trying to fit in. Despite finding the perfect house in their new neighborhood, they sustain constant judgment from their neighbors. Wednesday, however, seems to be getting along alright with her new school classmates. You can even follow her on Instagram now. Unrelated to the previous Addams Family movies of the 90s, the new film harkens back to the family’s early animated days. Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron star as Gomez and Morticia, respectively, with Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday and Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley. Catherine O’Hara, Nick Kroll, Martin Short, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher, and Aimee Garcia round out the cast. The Addams Family hits theaters on Oct. 11. You can watch the newest UK trailer, also released today, below. Read More

Venom 2:

Andy Serkis is officially stepping into Venom’s goo. The filmmaker has closed a deal to direct Venom 2, Sony’s sequel to the 2018 film that grossed $856 million at the global box office. The sequel, part of the company’s stable of Spider-Man-related and Marvel-centric characters, will once again star Tom Hardy as the journalist who joins with an alien symbiote. Serkis flew to Los Angeles the week of July 22 to meet with Sony brass on the project and was one of several filmmakers in the mix for the job. This will be Serkis’ third directorial effort, after the 2017 drama Breathe and last year’s non-Disney take on the Rudyard Kipling stories, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, which ended up on Netflix after being made at Warner Bros. Serkis rose to fame for his motion-capture and performance-capture acting work as Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy from 2002 to 2004. He cut his teeth with second unit directing by reteaming with Jackson for theHobbit trilogy (2012-14). He played the villain Snoke in the recent Star Warsfilms, as well as bad guy Klaw in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. His expertise with CG and performance-capture technology is one of the factors that landed him the Venom 2 gig. Read More

HBO Max BBC Deal:

The WarnerMedia platform has picked up streaming rights to Doctor Who and other British series as part of a long-term deal with BBC Studios. All 11 seasons of the beloved sci-fi show’s 21st century iteration will be available on HBO Max when it launches in spring 2020. Future seasons will also stream exclusively on HBO Max after their initial run on BBC America. “Doctor Who is one of television’s all-time, most beloved series, on both sides of the pond, and we are happy to be the exclusive streaming stewards for this BBC gem,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and TruTV. “[It’s] another series to further define the high-quality content experience consumers can expect from HBO Max.” HBO Max’s deal with BBC Studios also includes streaming rights for the British version of The Office, dramas Luther and The Honorable Woman and unscripted stalwart Top Gear. In all, more than 700 episodes of BBC shows will be available on HBO Max when it debuts. Read More

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Gets Book and Comic Prequels:

This morning CBS, in association with Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books and IDW Publishing, announced a pair of prequels created to shed light on the events leading into the new CBS series Star Trek: Picard. Starting in November, IDW will release Star Trek: Picard – Countdown, a deluxe 3-issue miniseries written by Mike Johnson and Picard series Supervising Producer Kirsten Beyer. This countdown event centers around a mission that would go on to change the life of beloved Star Trek captain Jean-Luc Picard – widely considered to be one of the most popular and recognizable characters in all of science fiction. Read More

‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Cookbook:

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed land is now open at Disneyland Park in California, however, you don’t have to wait in line for hours to eat Batuu-inspired dishes. A new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook is coming this fall, and it will be your official guide to yummy recipes from Black Spire Outpost and other galactic destinations. The cookbook, which is inspired by the cuisine and stories from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, is written from the perspective of Strono “Cookie” Tuggs, who was the head chef at Maz Kanata’s castle on Takodana and now operates a food freighter that serves other planets. Home cooks of all skill levels can whip up meals from a galaxy far, far away. The cookbook comes with step-by-step pages on how to make Gurreck Gravy, Chadian Dressing, and other edible treats. Read More