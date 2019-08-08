Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 8th, 2019

ARTSIES:
Light of My Life – Not Screened
Parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. As a father struggles to protect his child, their bond, and the character of humanity, is tested. Read More
Director: Casey Affleck
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Casey Affleck, Anna Pniowsky
Them That Follow – 2 1/2 Stars
Director: Britt Poulton, Dan Madison Savage
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Walton Goggins, Olivia Colman
FARTSIES:
Ecco – Not Screened
A former assassin living a new life in the shadows with his family emerges from hiding to discover the origin of his lethal beginnings. Read More
Director: Ben Medina
Starring: Lathrop Walker, Tabitha Bastien, Helena Grace Donald
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – TBD (Screens Wednesday Night)
A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Read More
Director: André Øvredal
Starring: Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush
Brian Banks – 2 Stars
A football player’s dreams to play in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison. Years later, he fights to clear his name within an unjust system. Read More
Director: Tom Shadyac
Starring: Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd
The Art of Racing in the Rain – 2 1/2 Stars
Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. Read More
Director: Simon Curtis
Starring: Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried
The Peanut Butter Falcon – 3 Stars
Zak runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Read More
Director: Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gottsagen
The Kitchen – 3 Stars
The wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands’ rackets after they’re locked up in prison. Read More
Director: Andrea Berloff
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Domhnall Gleeson
Dora and the Lost City of Gold – 3 Stars
Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. Read More
Director: James Bobin
Starring: Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña
OPENING NEXT WEEK:
– The Angry Birds Movie 2
– Blinded by the Light
– 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
– Good Boys
– Honeyland
– The Informer
– Mike Wallace Is Here
– Ode to Joy
– Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.