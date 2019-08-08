Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 8th, 2019

ARTSIES:

Light of My Life – Not Screened

Parent and child journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. As a father struggles to protect his child, their bond, and the character of humanity, is tested. Read More

Director: Casey Affleck

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Casey Affleck, Anna Pniowsky

Them That Follow – 2 1/2 Stars

Set deep in the wilds of Appalachia, where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God, Them That Follow tells the story of a pastor’s daughter who holds a secret that threatens to tear her community apart. Read More

Director: Britt Poulton, Dan Madison Savage

Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Walton Goggins, Olivia Colman

FARTSIES:

Ecco – Not Screened

A former assassin living a new life in the shadows with his family emerges from hiding to discover the origin of his lethal beginnings. Read More

Director: Ben Medina

Starring: Lathrop Walker, Tabitha Bastien, Helena Grace Donald

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – TBD (Screens Wednesday Night)

A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Read More

Director: André Øvredal

Starring: Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush

Brian Banks – 2 Stars

A football player’s dreams to play in the NFL are halted when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison. Years later, he fights to clear his name within an unjust system. Read More

Director: Tom Shadyac

Starring: Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd

The Art of Racing in the Rain – 2 1/2 Stars

Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. Read More

Director: Simon Curtis

Starring: Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried

The Peanut Butter Falcon – 3 Stars

Zak runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Read More

Director: Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz

Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, Zack Gottsagen

The Kitchen – 3 Stars

The wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands’ rackets after they’re locked up in prison. Read More

Director: Andrea Berloff

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Domhnall Gleeson

Dora and the Lost City of Gold – 3 Stars

Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. Read More

Director: James Bobin

Starring: Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña

OPENING NEXT WEEK:

– The Angry Birds Movie 2

– Blinded by the Light

– 47 Meters Down: Uncaged

– Good Boys

– Honeyland

– The Informer

– Mike Wallace Is Here

– Ode to Joy

– Where’d You Go, Bernadette?