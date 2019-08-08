Boner Fight for August 8th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WHITE SUPREMACY IS A HOAX.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday claimed there is no white supremacy problem in the United States and that the very notion of one is a hoax created by the media and the left. “The whole thing is a lie,” said Carlson, who has routinely given airtime to white nationalist conspiracy theories and talking points. “It’s actually not a real problem in America.” He added: “This is a hoax, just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That’s exactly what’s going on.” It’s not clear what Carlson meant by “Russia hoax” given the well-documented effort by Moscow to undermine U.S. elections. It’s been detailed by the U.S. intelligence community and spelled out in the report and testimony by special counsel Robert Mueller. Carlson also cited his own experience as evidence that white supremacy is a hoax: He’s never met a white supremacist. “I’ve lived here 50 years,” he said. “I’ve never met anybody, not one person, who ascribes to white supremacy. I don’t know a single person who thinks that’s a good idea. They’re making this up.” Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SO, I PUT AN OCTOPUS ON MY FACE.

It started as a fun picture and ended with a venomous octopus biting a woman’s face. Jamie Bisceglia met up with some fishermen who had hooked an octopus during a fishing derby and she saw an opportunity for an unusual picture. “It was a photo contest in the derby,” said Bisceglia. “So, crazy me, hindsight now and looking back, I probably made a big mistake.” Bisceglia put the small octopus on her face and posed for the picture. It grabbed her face with its suckers and then did something she didn’t expect: It bit her on the face. “It had barreled its beak into my chin and then let go a little bit and did it again,” she recalled. “It was a really intense pain when it went inside and it just bled, dripping blood for a long time.” Bisceglia said the octopus was a smaller version of a Giant Pacific octopus that lives in the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. According to a spokeswoman, it could also be a Pacific Red octopus. KIRO-TV reports both species have powerful beaks used to break and eat crabs, clams and mussels, and their bite contains a venom to immobilize their prey. Bisceglia said the venom left her in incredible pain, but as the owner of South Sound Salmon Sisters, a fishery and clothing line, she kept fishing for two more days before she finally went to the emergency room. Read More