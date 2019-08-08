Boner Fight for August 8th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WHITE SUPREMACY IS A HOAX.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday claimed there is no white supremacy problem in the United States and that the very notion of one is a hoax created by the media and the left. “The whole thing is a lie,” said Carlson, who has routinely given airtime to white nationalist conspiracy theories and talking points. “It’s actually not a real problem in America.” He added: “This is a hoax, just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power. That’s exactly what’s going on.” It’s not clear what Carlson meant by “Russia hoax” given the well-documented effort by Moscow to undermine U.S. elections. It’s been detailed by the U.S. intelligence community and spelled out in the report and testimony by special counsel Robert Mueller. Carlson also cited his own experience as evidence that white supremacy is a hoax: He’s never met a white supremacist. “I’ve lived here 50 years,” he said. “I’ve never met anybody, not one person, who ascribes to white supremacy. I don’t know a single person who thinks that’s a good idea. They’re making this up.” Read More
BONER CANDIDATE #2: SO, I PUT AN OCTOPUS ON MY FACE.
