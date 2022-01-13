Boner of the Day for January 13th, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: INTO THE CLOSET WITH YOU.

A student at Wahlquist Junior High School in Farr West was quarantined in a closet by a school nurse because they had been in contact with another student who tested positive for COVID days earlier.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: AND TO CELEBRATE THEY DRANK EACH OTHER’S BLOOD.

In a post on Instagram, Megan Fox announced that she and Machine Gun Kelly recently got engaged and drank each other’s blood.

via Buzzfeed

Boner Candidate #3: A BURNT HOT DOG COVERED IN TANNING OIL.

Hulk Hogan recently commented on a Facebook post implying that Betty White and Sidney Poitier died because they were “jabed”.

via Orlando Weekly

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SURE, SURE…FIRE A GUY FOR TAKING PRIDE IN HIS WORK.

It was discovered that a doctor in the UK had branded his initials into two transplanted livers when one of the livers failed after a week.

via CBS News

Boner Candidate #2: PURGING DARK SPIRITS DOESN’T COME CHEAP.

A man in New York, who is bipolar and suffers from depression, was swindled into paying over $1 million to a psychic in order to “purge dark spirits”.

via NY Daily News

Boner Candidate #3: HE LEARNED NOTHING FROM THE FIRST TIME.

The Legislative Affairs Director for the State Board of Administration in Florida was shot and killed in a road rage incident.

via Florida Politics