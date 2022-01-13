Coachella Lineup Announced

Shutterstock

Harry Styles, Ye, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia have been confirmed as the headliners for Coachella 2022.

No word on which days each headliner will be performing but the show is scheduled for April 15-17th and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

This will be the first time Coachella has taken place since 2019. Attendees will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative covid test to enter the event What concert are you excited to see this year? Who else do you think should perform at Coachella?