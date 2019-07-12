Boner of the Day for July 12th, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: I DIDN’T HAVE NO CAR SEAT

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a driver after they spotted a child seated on a case of beer which was being used as a substitute for a booster seat. The driver was stopped northwest of Kitchener, Ont. in the township of North Perth on Tuesday, according to Const. Joshua Cunningham in an OPP release. OPP say the two-year-old child was not injured. The 22-year-old driver, who is from Wellington North, was charged with failing to ensure a toddler is properly secured. A proper child seat was brought to the location and Family & Children’s Services was notified. The driver has not been identified in order to protect the child’s privacy, Cunningham explained in a phone call with CTVNews.ca Cunningham says that this is an opportunity to educate the public. Children under 40 pounds need a car seat, while those under 80 pounds and under eight years old require a booster seat.

Boner Candidate #2: DESTROYING STUFF IS FUN

U.S. Forest Service officials are hoping the public can help them find the people responsible for destroying panels along a popular scenic route. The interpretive panels are located along the Huntington and Eccles Canyons National Scenic Byway in the Manti-La Sal National Forest, where state route 31 joins south Skyline Drive. Fairview, Utah is one of the towns closest to the site. Fairview, Utah is one of the towns closest to the site.

Boner Candidate #3: I AM NOT A RACIST HOMOPHOBE

The enraged man who went viral for ranting about women on dating sites before getting ragdolled in a bagel shop is defending his misogyny … he says it's women's fault in the first place. We got Chris Morgan in New York City … and he's proudly wearing his misogynistic ways on his sleeve … saying he's prejudice toward almost all females because he's been burned by them. Ya gotta see Chris defend his crazy viral rants in this clip … he says he's not a racist because he has black friends, but he'll use the n-word in certain situations. He says he's not a homophobe, but there's a catch. Just watch the video. But, let's be real, the 5-footer is infamous because of his relationships — or lack thereof — with women … and he says he's got a short fuse with females because he feels they're too materialistic. As you know … he started going viral Wednesday after video surfaced on social media showing him losing his mind inside a NY bagel shop. He rips into women on dating sites who ridicule men for their height, and challenges some larger customers to a fight before getting his ass absolutely handed to him.

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: TOO MUCH?

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop of a stolen car revealed the two had a rattlesnake, radioactive uranium, and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe. Stephen Jennings is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to carry security verification form. Rachael Rivera is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. The traffic stop was made at 11 a.m. in a Guthrie neighborhood because the tag was expired. Jennings was in the driver’s seat, Rivera in the passenger seat, and in the backseat, a pet Timber rattlesnake in a terrarium. At about the same time Jennings told officers he had a gun in console, police learned the Ford they were driving was reported stolen. “So now he’s got a rattlesnake, a stolen vehicle, firearm, and somebody under arrest,” said Guthrie Police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs. Police also found an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe next to the gun. To top it all off, a search of the vehicle revealed a canister of radioactive powdered uranium. “When that happens of course, we call in a company that deals with that specifically and it`s taken safely into possession,” Sgt. Gibbs said. “The uranium is the wild card in that situation.”

Boner Candidate #2: NO, SOME PEOPLE DON’T DESERVE A SECOND CHANCE

A deputy in Alabama has been rehired to a new position after being suspended and then resigning over comments he made regarding a gay teen’s suicide. Jeff Graves, formerly a Madison County sheriff’s deputy, is now an officer in Owens Cross Roads. ‘Everybody deserves a second chance,’ said Owens Cross Roads Police Chief Jason Dobbins. He added he believes Graves is ‘remorseful’ over his homophobic comments, according to local news station WHNT. ‘He’s an officer here. We feel he will be a good addition to the department,’ Dobbins added. In 19 April, 15-year-old Nigel Shelby took his own life following homophobic bullying. Following his death, his mother requested people remember Shelby for more than his bullying and subsequent suicide. Graves, instead, posted a homophobic comment on Facebook about Shelby’s death. He wrote the comment on a post shared by a Huntsville TV station about Shelby’s story. ‘Liberty, Guns, Bible, Trump, BBQ. That’s my kind of LGBTQ movement,’ he wrote on the social media site. ‘I’m seriously offended there is such a thing such as the movement. Society cannot and should not accept this behavior.’ He further added he has a ‘right’ to be offended and described the LGBTI community as a ‘fake movement’. An investigation took place, leading to Graves’ suspension before he stepped down from his role. Dobbins revealed Graves’ first day of his new job was on Monday (8 July). He also said he does not believe Graves will show bias towards anyone while on duty. Following his death, Shelby was remembered by friends and family with a celebration of his life and a rainbow casket.

Boner Candidate #3: OKAY. HE DID’T SHOOT MY DOG

Did Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason really shoot and kill their dog? Police have now closed their investigation into the case due to lack of evidence and say the reality star made up the story for publicity. In May, the North Carolina native had told Us Weekly on the record that David “killed” her French bulldog dog Nugget because the pet “snapped” at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. She adding that her husband “just took her and shot her in the woods…about two acres away from the house.” Jenelle later told E! News, “Thankfully the kids did not see him shoot the dog.” She mourned the loss of the pet on Instagram. Jenelle lost her role on Teen Mom 2 over the reported incident and police, animal control services and child protective services launched investigations. She and David soon temporarily lost custody of Ensley, Jenelle’s son Kaiser and David’s older daughter Maryssa. Following a legal battle, they recently regained custody of the kids. On Thursday, local police released a statement about closing their joint investigation with animal control and details of what Jenelle told them. “[Jenelle] contacted Columbus County Sheriff’s Office by public service. [She] advised that on April 29th, at approximately 6:30 pm, her dog bit her daughter, leaving a scratch on her face,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in Whiteville, North Carolina said in a statement to E! News on Thursday. “[She] advised that her husband, David Eason, threw the dog outside. She then advised that after David realized that the dog scratched their child, he went outside and shot the dog. During this conversation, Jenelle stated that she did hear a gunshot but did not witness the incident.”

