Boner Fight for July 11th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T EVEN LIKE MEN.

Before announcing his campaign to become Mississippi’s governor, state Rep. Robert Foster made a commitment to his wife, Heather. He’d follow the “Billy Graham rule” — which, in his words, means avoiding “any situation that may evoke suspicion or compromise of our marriage.” His personal policy, which is also used by Vice President Pence, presented a problem for Mississippi Today reporter Larrison Campbell. Citing “the optics,” Foster declined Campbell’s request for a 15-hour ride-along, unless she brought a male colleague. Campbell and her editor objected on the grounds that it was sexist, and it prevented her from completing a story assignment about the Republican contenders for governor. Term limits prevent incumbent Phil Bryant (R) from seeking reelection, leaving an open seat and a hotly contested election. Three Republicans filed to run in the Aug. 6 primary: Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, former state Supreme Court chief justice Bill Waller Jr. and Foster. There are also eight Democrats running.

Boner Candidate #2: I NEEDED THE KIDS TO WEIGH IT DOWN.

A mother has been arrested in Illinois after she was seen driving around with two kids on the roof of her car….inside of an inflatable pool. The Dixon Police Department said 49-year-old Jennifer A. Janus Yeager was arrested on Tuesday, July 9 around 3 p.m. after a ‘concerned citizen’ saw her driving with the kids on the roof of her vehicle. Officers searched the area and found her driving with a blue inflatable pool on the roof of her car with two kids inside. Police said their officers pulled her over where they learned that she had driven into town to inflate the pool at a friend’s house and had her two daughters ride inside the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home. Yeager has been charged with two counts of Endangering the Health or Life of a Child and two counts of Reckless Conduct.

