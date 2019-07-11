Sean Means Reviews Movies for July 11th, 2019

Artsies:

Wild Rose – TBD

WILD ROSE tells the complicated story of Rose-Lynn, a woman on a quest to become a country music star, while also grappling with the responsibilities of being recently released from prison and a young mother of two children. Read More

Director: Tom Harper

Starring: Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello, Jane Patterson

Stockholm – 2 stars

Based on the absurd but true 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis in Stockholm that was documented in the New Yorker as the origins of the ‘Stockholm Syndrome’. Read More

Director: Robert Budreau

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace, Mark Strong

The Fall of the American Empire – 3 stars

Pierre-Paul Daoust, 36, an intellectual with a PhD in philosophy is forced to work as a deliveryman to afford a decent living. One day, while delivering a parcel, he gets caught in a hold up gone terribly wrong: two dead and millions in money bags laying on the ground. Read More

Director: Denys Arcand

Starring: Alexandre Landry, Maripier Morin, Rémy Girard

Fartsies:

Crawl – not screened

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father. Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. Read More

Director: Alexandre Aja

Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable – 2 stars

Bethany Hamilton is rewriting the rules on being a fearless athlete. This is the untold story of the heart of a champion and her resilience against all odds to become one of the leading professional surfers of our time. Read More

Director: Aaron Lieber

Starring: Bethany Hamilton

Stuber – 2 1/2 stars

When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu picks up a passenger who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Read More

Director: Michael Dowse

Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais

Opening next week:

— The Art of Self-Defense

— The Lion King