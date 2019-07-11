Sean Means Reviews Movies for July 11th, 2019

Artsies:
Wild Rose – TBD
WILD ROSE tells the complicated story of Rose-Lynn, a woman on a quest to become a country music star, while also grappling with the responsibilities of being recently released from prison and a young mother of two children. Read More
Director: Tom Harper
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello, Jane Patterson
Stockholm – 2 stars
Based on the absurd but true 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis in Stockholm that was documented in the New Yorker as the origins of the ‘Stockholm Syndrome’. Read More
Director: Robert Budreau
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace, Mark Strong
The Fall of the American Empire – 3 stars
Pierre-Paul Daoust, 36, an intellectual with a PhD in philosophy is forced to work as a deliveryman to afford a decent living. One day, while delivering a parcel, he gets caught in a hold up gone terribly wrong: two dead and millions in money bags laying on the ground. Read More
Director: Denys Arcand
Starring: Alexandre Landry, Maripier Morin, Rémy Girard
Fartsies:
Crawl – not screened
When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father. Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. Read More
Director: Alexandre Aja
Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable – 2 stars
Bethany Hamilton is rewriting the rules on being a fearless athlete. This is the untold story of the heart of a champion and her resilience against all odds to become one of the leading professional surfers of our time. Read More
Director: Aaron Lieber
Starring: Bethany Hamilton
Stuber – 2 1/2 stars
When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu picks up a passenger who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Read More
Director: Michael Dowse
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais
Opening next week:
— The Art of Self-Defense
— The Lion King
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.