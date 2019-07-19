Boner of the Day for July 19th, 2019

After serving nearly 28 years in prison, a Philadelphia man was freed after authorities publicly acknowledged that police and prosecutors had evidence that pointed to other suspects. Chester Hollman III, 48, was released Monday from a state prison in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Gwendolyn N. Bright had ruled that Hollman was “likely innocent” of the 1991 killing of Tae Jung Ho. “I don’t think it’s really hit me yet still. Just this morning, I learned that this was happening. I’m still a little in shock, disbelief,” Hollman told CNN affiliate KYW. “Knowing that you’re in prison for something that you didn’t do and trying to convince people that you’re not lying, your innocence is true, it’s real, it’s an uphill battle,” he said.
Hollman was convicted of robbery and murder in Ho’s death in 1993 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The victim, Ho, and a friend — both foreign exchange students — were walking home when two men tried to rob them. They pushed Ho to the ground and later shot him to death before fleeing in the back of a white Chevy Blazer SUV, court filings state. Hollman was pulled over about four minutes later after the first 911 call reporting Ho’s killing was made. He was driving a rented white Chevy Blazer SUV with a license plate number that had the same first three letters as the suspects’ vehicle, the documents said. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office recently said prosecutors and police had credible evidence linking at least three other people, including a person who was driving the suspects’ SUV, to the crime for years. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: NO MORE DUMPING IN THE WOODS PEOPLE.
Rangers and water treatment officials are trying to flush out a poopy problem in Big Cottonwood Canyon. As the population of the surrounding area increases, E. Coli levels have reached more than the maximum limit in Salt Lake County water, due to visitors defecating near water sources. Wednesday, ABC4 News spoke with Water Quality Administrator Marien Rice with Salt Lake City’s Department of Public Utilities. She said the problem is apparent near Brighton and more developed areas of the canyon. “We’re investigating why that could be,” said Rice. “Increased development, it could be maybe people are bringing dogs up.” But some citizens and forestry officials say they’ve seen humans defecating near water sources and not using one of the 99 toilets watershed officials said are available to them. If you’re caught with your pants down in Big Cottonwood canyon doing number two anywhere other than approved restrooms, you could be faced with a big fine, officials told ABC4. Read More
Boner Candidate #3: FIVE GUYS, FIVE GUYS, FIGHT.
There were no reports of milkshakes bringing any boys to the yard, but a fracas at a Florida Five Guys did bring cops to the restaurant — and five guys were arrested. In a brief and rather cryptic Facebook post that started to go viral soon after it was published Wednesday night, the Stuart Police Department said little more than a lunchtime fist fight had broken out at the burgers and fries eatery. “Three juvenile males and two adult males were charged with affray and processed at the Martin County Jail,” the department said. Under Florida law, affray is a first degree misdemeanor charge resulting from two or more people fighting in a public place, disturbing the peace. Police were called at about 12:30 p.m. A woman who witnessed the incident told authorities that one of the males was “talking s—” to another, a cup was thrown, and a door to the restaurant was slammed in someone’s face before an “all out brawl” broke out, according to an arrest report the department released Thursday. Read More
Round Two
Boner Candidate #1: GET A ROOM.
An Arkansas woman was given five-years probation for reserving a motel room for four teens to have sex. Malissa Kay Henry, 37, pleaded guilty last month in Benton County Circuit Court to endangering the welfare of a minor – a Class D felony. Although prosecutors dismissed a charge of sexual indecency with a child as part of her plea deal, Henry will be required to testify in the case against Kyle Reyes, the lone adult involved in the tryst, according to KFSM. Henry won’t have to register as a sex offender. She’s barred from contacting the juveniles involved in the case. Henry’s guilty plea was also deferred under Act 346, which allows non-violent, first-time offenders to have their record expunged if they complete their probation. Henry was arrested in Dec. 2017 after police said she picked up the teens and took them to a motel in Siloam Springs, where she got them a room, according to a probable cause affidavit. All but one of the teens were minors, including two 14-year-old girls and one 16-year-old boy. The other person was Reyes, who was 18 at the time. Reyes said he had sex with one of the girls, and he was subsequently arrested for sexual indecency with a child. The other girl said she had sex with the 16-year-old boy, according to the affidavit. Read More
Boner Candidate #2: I WASN’T DRUNK; IT WAS THE NACHOS.
A woman in Ohio reportedly attempted to blame a near accident on her Taco Bell order. After nearly striking a police car, the suspect claimed that she had been taking a bite out of her nachos.
Cleveland.com reports that the woman was driving a black jeep in North Royalton, Ohio, on April 6 when the incident occurred. The police officer claims that he had to swerve his vehicle to avoid being hit. He then pulled the woman over, and when he asked her what happened, she held up a bag of Taco Bell and blamed the nachos. According to the officer, her center console was covered in shredded cheese. She initially refused to get out of her vehicle, claiming that she had prior drunk driving arrests and was a single mom. Cleveland.com reports that she had been convicted for drunken driving offenses in 2009 and 2015. After failing a field sobriety test, she was taken into custody. Cleveland.com reports that she was arrested for drinking and driving and cited with driving left of center, not giving full attention and obstructing official business. Read More
Boner Candidate #3: ROBBING A LEMONADE STAND.
In late June, 11-year-old Alizay Kashif set up a lemonade stand in her family’s neighborhood in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb on the western outskirts of Chicago. She was selling refreshments to benefit Feeding America, a national network of food banks. But after she took in nine bucks, a group of teenagers grabbed the money basket and drove off with it. She was devastated. That’s when her father posted on the neighborhood social media platform Nextdoor, explaining how sad his daughter was and asking what he should do about the theft. A cop showed up to keep watch over the stand this time, telling them, “I think I might have a few friends coming.” Then, a parade of police cars drove up with their lights on and sirens blaring. “The police took it to the next level,” Hutchinson said. Local officers helped collect about $170 to support the charitable enterprise. Along with lemonade sales and some donations on Facebook, the sisters received nearly $350, CNN affiliate WGN reported. “The parents wanted to teach their kids a lesson about perseverance,” Hutchinson said. It worked; the girl’s passion helped bring a neighborhood closer together. Read More
