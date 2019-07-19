Boner Fight for July 19th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: NO MORE DUMPING IN THE WOODS PEOPLE.
Rangers and water treatment officials are trying to flush out a poopy problem in Big Cottonwood Canyon. As the population of the surrounding area increases, E. Coli levels have reached more than the maximum limit in Salt Lake County water, due to visitors defecating near water sources. Wednesday, ABC4 News spoke with Water Quality Administrator Marien Rice with Salt Lake City’s Department of Public Utilities. She said the problem is apparent near Brighton and more developed areas of the canyon. “We’re investigating why that could be,” said Rice. “Increased development, it could be maybe people are bringing dogs up.” But some citizens and forestry officials say they’ve seen humans defecating near water sources and not using one of the 99 toilets watershed officials said are available to them. If you’re caught with your pants down in Big Cottonwood canyon doing number two anywhere other than approved restrooms, you could be faced with a big fine, officials told ABC4. Read More
Boner Candidate #1: GET A ROOM.
An Arkansas woman was given five-years probation for reserving a motel room for four teens to have sex. Malissa Kay Henry, 37, pleaded guilty last month in Benton County Circuit Court to endangering the welfare of a minor – a Class D felony. Although prosecutors dismissed a charge of sexual indecency with a child as part of her plea deal, Henry will be required to testify in the case against Kyle Reyes, the lone adult involved in the tryst, according to KFSM. Henry won’t have to register as a sex offender. She’s barred from contacting the juveniles involved in the case. Henry’s guilty plea was also deferred under Act 346, which allows non-violent, first-time offenders to have their record expunged if they complete their probation. Henry was arrested in Dec. 2017 after police said she picked up the teens and took them to a motel in Siloam Springs, where she got them a room, according to a probable cause affidavit. All but one of the teens were minors, including two 14-year-old girls and one 16-year-old boy. The other person was Reyes, who was 18 at the time. Reyes said he had sex with one of the girls, and he was subsequently arrested for sexual indecency with a child. The other girl said she had sex with the 16-year-old boy, according to the affidavit. Read More
