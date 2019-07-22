Boner of the Day for July 22nd, 2019

On Monday, a Flathead woman caught video of tourists in Glacier National Park hitting golf balls off Going-to-the-Sun Road. Misty Morrow told us road construction caused a delay on Going-To-The-Sun Road. That is when visitors took out their golf clubs and began to hit balls over the edge. Many viewers are have commented on our Facebook post that the offenders should face fines, be banned for life or covered with honey to spend a night with the bears. We reached out to Glacier National Park for a statement, and they said the incident is under investigation. Officials will not comment further until Monday. This is just another incident of people behaving poorly in national parks. Read Move