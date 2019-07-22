Boner of the Day for July 22nd, 2019

Pasco County sheriff’s deputies are not without a sense of humor, saying they got the irony of man’s street nickname after encountering him during a standard trespass call. According to the report, Micheal Colon, 38, provided deputies with a fake name on multiple instances as they informed him he was being trespassed from a local business. Colon continued to provide the name Eric Sanchez, despite deputies informing him that they didn’t believe him. Colon was trespassed and he began to leave the area as deputies questioned other individuals in the area who said Colon’s nickname is “Say No More.” Deputies ran Colon’s photo through the system and discovered his real identity and that Colon was wanted on a felony warrant. Colon was arrested on the warrant and additionally charged with misdemeanor obstruction for providing the deputy with a false name because, “He was scared of going to jail.” Read More
Boner Candidate #2: THE JIHAD SQUAD.
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s face is contorted into an attitude-filled pout and she appears to be toting a large gun. Below her are the doctored images of three fellow Democratic congresswomen: Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. According to the movie poster-style picture that was recently shared to an official Facebook page for Republican leaders in Illinois, the four minority lawmakers are the stars of “The Jihad Squad.” “POLITICAL JIHAD IS THEIR GAME,” reads all-caps text on the fake poster. “IF YOU DON’T AGREE WITH THEIR SOCIALIST IDEOLOGY, YOU’RE RACIST.” The meme, which reportedly first appeared Friday on the Facebook page of the Illinois Republican County Chairmen’s Association, has since drawn widespread backlash from top state leaders in both parties. On Sunday evening, the association’s president, Mark Shaw, apologized and announced that the post had been taken down. It is unclear if the poster was created by the organization, but its logo was featured on the image. The poster marks yet another ugly broadside against the congresswomen following President Trump’s racist tweets last Sunday in which he suggested that the four women of color should “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley were born in the United States and Omar, a Somali refugee, became a citizen when she was 17. But rather than walk back the widely condemned comment, Trump has continued to publicly rebuke the freshman representatives, who have become collectively known as “the Squad” — and others have joined in. Read More
Boner Candidate #3: BECAUSE WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YOU HEARD FROM MAYOR PETE?
Nash FM’s Blair Garner recorded an interview with the Democratic presidential candidate last week, but the broadcasting company spiked it. Cumulus Media, one of the largest broadcasting companies in the country, blocked one of its country radio station hosts from airing his interview with 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Blair Garner, whose self-titled Nash FM radio show is syndicated nationally across more than 150 radio stations, interviewed Buttigieg on Wednesday while the Democratic candidate visited Nashville, Tennessee, as part of his campaign tour. In his roughly 20-minute interview, Buttigieg discussed meeting country music icons Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw and called on the Democratic Party to reach out to more communities traditionally viewed as right-leaning. “I think that our base tends to be more conservative,” Garner told Buttigieg of his program’s listeners. “And the fact that you, from the Democratic ticket, are the singular candidate to reach out and to say, ‘May I please be on your show?’ That you are reaching out to our listeners ― I think we all have to embrace that and be appreciative of that.” But Cumulus Media decided to spike the interview, blocking Garner and affiliate radio stations from airing any part of it, the radio host announced Friday. Read More
Round Two
Boner Candidate #1: FORE!!!!
On Monday, a Flathead woman caught video of tourists in Glacier National Park hitting golf balls off Going-to-the-Sun Road. Misty Morrow told us road construction caused a delay on Going-To-The-Sun Road. That is when visitors took out their golf clubs and began to hit balls over the edge. Many viewers are have commented on our Facebook post that the offenders should face fines, be banned for life or covered with honey to spend a night with the bears. We reached out to Glacier National Park for a statement, and they said the incident is under investigation. Officials will not comment further until Monday. This is just another incident of people behaving poorly in national parks. Read Move
Boner Candidate #2: WE REGRET THIS ERROR.
The family of a Chicago infant who died last month after being cut from his mother’s womb was billed over $300,000 for his – and his suspected killer’s – care in addition to being misidentified by the hospital using the suspect’s surname, reports say. Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was killed on April 23 after Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree, 26, lured the 19-year-old to their apartment with the promise of free baby clothes. Instead, police say the pair strangled the young mother and cut the infant from her womb. The infant, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, was taken to the hospital after the suspects called 911 to report that he had stopped breathing. He died on June 14 after being on life support for three weeks. The pair was charged with first-degree murder for Yovanny’s death Thursday in addition to at least two dozen counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, dismemberment of a human body and concealment of a homicide. A new report from the Chicago Sun-Times revealed that the grieving family has now been slapped with over $300,000 in medical bills from the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where the infant and one of the suspects was treated. Frank Avila, an attorney for the Ochoa-Lopez family, told the paper that the family has received bills for hundreds of thousands of dollars dating back to April 23 that charged the family for the infant’s care. They were also billed for the care of Figuero who initially claimed to hospital staff that she was the birth mother. Read More
Boner Candidate #3: LIBERAL STRAWS DON’T WORK.
Straws have apparently emerged as the latest issue on the campaign trail. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is selling a 10-pack bundle of branded plastic straws for $15. Why is the Trump campaign selling straws with the word “TRUMP” on them? Simple. Because “liberal paper straws don’t work,” according to the store for Trump’s reelection campaign. The new addition to the Trump store was announced through an email by campaign manager Brad Parscale. “I’m so over paper straws, and I’m sure you are too. Much like most liberal ideas, paper straws don’t work and they fall apart instantly. That’s why we just launched our latest product – Official Trump Straws,” Parscale wrote Friday. “Now you can finally be free from liberal paper straws that fall apart within minutes and ruin your drink.” Parscale seemed to preview this was coming on Thursday when he wrote a tweet criticizing paper straws. And on Friday he linked to the item in the store with the tagline “Making Straws Great Again´.” Read More
