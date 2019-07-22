Sports with Amy Donaldson for July 22nd, 2019

Soccer:

Real earned a 1-1 draw at Minnesota, and plays Tigres UANL Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal. They return home July 27 vs. FC Dallas.

Utah Royals earned a 2-2 draw with Portland, and welcomed home three players from the World Cup championship team.

Christen Press sparked controversy about a tweet in which she thanked Barstool Sports. It means her missing the welcome home press conference on Wednesday and a ton of online criticism.

College Football:

Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald said declining attendance at college football games was due to young people’s obsession with cell phones.

Pac-12 media days are July 24…Utah will be represented by Kyle Whittingham, RB Zach Moss and DL Bradlee Anae. Their interviews are at 4:30 p.m. For the first time in school history, fall camp will be closed.

MLB:

Bees beat Las Vegas 8-1 Sunday. They host Albuquerque tomorrow through Thursday.

Golf:

Tony Finau took third at the British Open, his best finish in a Major Championship. Ireland’s Shane Lowry won the title.