Boner of the Day for March 25th, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: WAY TO GO MOM, YOU RUINED MY LIFE.

Lori Loughlin‘s internet-famous daughter is fuming at her parents for “ruining her life” by allegedly paying a scammer to help her get into college. YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, is ­“really angry with her parents, because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. Giannulli — who vlogged about daily life at her dorm at USC in LA, including posting clips of herself applying make-up — got two million YouTube subscribers and shot to fame. After her mother was charged in the admissions scandal, Giannulli tried to brush off the allegations, but she grew angry with her mom and dad when her endorsement deals dried up. Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder all canceled their contracts with her, according to a report. “Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through she is very upset with her parents,” a source told Us Weekly. “Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career.”

Boner Candidate #2: LOOKED LIKE A STACK OF THE BATHROOM TO ME.

Police say a drunk passenger urinated on another passenger’s luggage during a flight from Chicago to Charlotte, North Carolina. News outlets reported that American Airlines asked law enforcement to meet Flight 1344 once it arrived in Charlotte at 12:52 a.m. on Thursday. A police report said the victim was a female passenger. The report did not say whether any charges would be filed against the drunk passenger. A spokeswoman for the Charlotte office of the FBI told the Charlottesville Observer Saturday that the FBI was notified of the police report Friday. The FBI investigates criminal offenses during airline flights.

Boner Candidate #3: HE WAS SO PEACEFUL I DIDN’T WANT TO WAKE HIM, SO….

One Russian man was arrested at a Bali airport for attempting to smuggle a drugged baby orangutan in his luggage out of the air hub and back to his home country. The tourist now faces up to $7,000 in fines and five years in prison. On Friday night, Andrei Zhestkov was detained at Ngurah Rai International Airport before boarding a flight back to Russia, The Independent reports. Officials found the 2-year-old orangutan fast asleep in a basket, evidently drugged with allergy pills, after a routine security screening. Zhestkov, 27, reportedly told officials that he had been given the protected primate by his friend, who had bought the creature for $3,000 at a Java street market. He detailed that his friend, also from Russia, had convinced him he could take the orangutan home to keep as a pet, as per The Guardian. Authorities also discovered two geckos and five lizards in the man’s luggage. Now, the would-be smuggler faces up to five years in prison and $7,000 in fines, according to the outlet. “[Zhestkov] seemed prepared, like he was transporting a baby,” Bali conservation official I Ketut Catur Marbawa said of the scene, revealing that the Russian man had also packed baby formula and blankets.

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: TEACHERS, THIS DRILL WILL BE AS REALISTIC AS POSSIBLE

During active shooter training, some Indiana teachers were “shot execution style” with “projectiles” that caused welts and blood, according to the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA). The ISTA addressed their concerns about these drills in a series of tweets on Wednesday as members of the association testified in front of the Senate Education Committee. “The teachers were terrified, but were told not to tell anyone what happened. Teachers waiting outside that heard the screaming were brought into the room four at a time, and the shooting process was repeated,” the ISTA said. Members are requesting an amendment to House Bill 1004. The bill focuses on school safety and would provide school-based mental health services or social emotional wellness services to students. It also requires every school to conduct at least one active shooter drill each year. The ISTA says they support the bill as “a positive step in addressing root causes of these school-based tragedies.” But they want an amendment added to it that would place reasonable limits on these drills. “No one in education takes these drills lightly. The risk of harming someone far outweighs whatever added realism one is trying to convey here,” the ISTA said.

Boner Candidate #2: MATT ALWAYS LOOK SO WELL GROOMED

A TV reporter didn’t realize he was on camera when he gave his hair a quick fix — by spitting in his hand and using it to slick back his coif. The moment took place during Ali Velshi’s MSNBC broadcast as the anchor threw to reporter Matt Bradley in Syria. Not realizing he was being broadcast on the air, Bradley spat into one of his hands, rubbing the saliva in his hair — and then spat once again, this time into his other hand and slicking back his hair a little more. A sharp-eyed viewer managed to post video of the spit-soaked TV blooper on Twitter. Naturally, Twitter users chimed in to share their views, and it was clear that most people who watched found the whole thing kind of gross.

Boner Candidate #3: THE 70 MILLION HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH IT

Dr. Dre has boasted about his youngest daughter being accepted into the University of Southern California ‘all on her own’ – six years after the rapper donated $70 million to the school. The rapper, whose real name in Andre Young, took to Instagram on Saturday to brag about his 18-year-old daughter Truly Young’s acceptance into USC. In his social media post, the 54-year-old threw shade at those embroiled in the college admissions scandal by declaring his daughter was accepted without bribing or cheating her way in. ‘My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!’ Dre wrote alongside a photo of them posing with Truly’s certificate of admission. Truly also took to her Instagram story, saying: ‘All my hard work paid off. I’m going to film school.’ They have both since deleted their congratulatory photos on Instagram. Her admission comes six years after Dre and record producer Jimmy Iovine made a whopping $70 million donation to USC.

