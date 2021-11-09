Boner of the Day for November 9th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: MORTUARY ABUSE.

A hospital electrician in London is under investigation after police found evidence that the man had sexually assaulted 100 bodies between two different hospitals over 12 years.

via AP News

Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S IT! YOU ARE NO LONGER MY WIFE.

An Egyptian man is seeking a divorce from his wife after he saw her without makeup the morning after their wedding.

via Daily Pakistan

Boner Candidate #3: GOSAR THE SLAYER.

Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted an anime video that was edited to show him swinging a sword at Joe Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

via Huffpost

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: THE WRONG EMBRYO.

After a mix-up at a fertility clinic, two couples gave birth to each others’ babies and spent months raising the infants before swapping them.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: RACISM IN THE PORT-A-POTTY.

1,300 construction workers were sent home after racist graffiti was found in a port-a-potty at the new Facebook data center site.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: I WAS TRYIN’ TO BURN A BUG.

An apartment complex in Des Moines is partially destroyed after a woman tried to light a bug on fire when she saw it on her futon.

via KCCI