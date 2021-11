Boner Candidate #1: GOSAR THE SLAYER.

Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted an anime video that was edited to show him swinging a sword at Joe Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: RACISM IN THE PORT-A-POTTY.

1,300 construction workers were sent home after racist graffiti was found in a port-a-potty at the new Facebook data center site.

via Fox 13