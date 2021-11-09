Dropkick Murphys Reveal 22-Date 2022 ‘St. Patrick’s Day’ Tour

While everyone else seems to be prepping for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Dropkick Murphys are looking at to St. Patrick’s Day.

The band has announced its 22 dates for its St. Patrick’s Day tour for next year.

The tour kicks off on February 21 in Pennsylvania and concludes in Boston on March 20.

Tickets and dates for the tour can be found online at DropkickMurphys.com.

Have you ever seen Dropkick Murphys in concert? If so, what is the show experience like? Do you plan way ahead for the holidays?