Boner of the Day for October 17th, 2019

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: SO, POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA? MUST HAVE BEEN PROUD OF IT.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville Metro Police detective is under investigation in connection with a photo he allegedly posted on social media showing a woman in a police uniform performing oral sex on him. Det. Bryan Wilson of the Ninth Mobile Division is on administrative reassignment while police conduct an internal investigation, said Dwight Mitchell, a police spokesman. Mitchell said the department is aware of the picture. Wilson also is being investigated for allegedly having sex while on duty, sources tell WDRB News. Attorney David Leightty, who represents Wilson, acknowledged the ongoing investigation and said no criminal charges have been filed, but declined to comment further. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: NO, IM NOT MAD. SHE’S STILL MY FRIEND.

Back on Oct. 9, a three-alarm fire broke out at the Motel 6 off I-45 and Cypresswood, destroying much of the property. Investigators said Piccione was the person put in the care of a 3-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. The kids’ mother and Piccione are friends. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the children were playing with a lighter when the bedding in their motel room caught fire. According to documents reviewed by ABC13, the boy and girl were left in the motel room. The girl noticed the bed was on fire. She saw that her brother, who had been playing with the lighter, had set it on fire. The documents further state the little girl grabbed her little brother and went outside to the hallway where other adults got involved. As residents began evacuating the motel, documents show that’s when Piccione apparently walked back into the Motel 6 with a pizza box. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: “I TOLD HIM….PUT THAT FINGER IN MY FACE ONE MORE TIME, I’LL BITE IT OFF.”

HARTFORD, CT. – A Bloomfield woman was held on $75,000 bond following her arraignment on charges she bit her ex’s finger off and then showcased the incident on Facebook, according to police. Hartford officers called to St. Francis Hospital late Sunday on a report of a domestic violence assault discovered that the male victim had lost a portion of his right middle finger while trying to find off an attack by his former partner, Anna Lindo, 34, of Bloomfield, police said. The man reported that Lindo had either bitten or cut off his finger as he was trying to restrain her from attacking him with a brick, police said. Lindo was located at the scene of the attack in Hartford and taken into custody. Her mother found the portion of the finger but too much time had lapsed so it couldn’t be reattached, police said. During the course of the investigation into the assault, police discovered that Lindo had posted videos on Facebook bragging about the incident and showcasing the finger, police said. She was charged with first-degree assault and disorderly conduct and held on $250,000 bond. Read More

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: AND WE MAKE SURE OUR SERVERS OF COLOR WAIT ON THE KLAN SHEN THEY TO FAT JOES.

A waitress has been fired after refusing to serve a couple who referred to one of her transgender customers as ‘disgusting and wrong’. Brittany Spencer was sent home from her job at Fat Joe’s Bar & Grill in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Saturday when an elderly couple began making disparaging comments to her about the other customer. ‘They were asking if I thought it was disgusting and wrong and why we would let someone like that into the establishment. I answered, ”No, I do not agree with that” and walked away,’ Spencer told WIS. Spencer said when she asked her manager if another waitress could serve the elderly couple she was told to go home and was subsequently fired.

‘She essentially told me to suck it up or go home. I said, ‘Ok, then, I will leave,’ Spencer said. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I SMOKED A LOTTA POT BACK IN THE DAY.

Canadian border guards are silhouetted as they replace each other at an inspection booth at the Douglas border crossing on the Canada-USA border in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday August 20, 2009. One year after pot became legal in Canada, it’s still a tricky issue to cross the U.S. border where marijuana is not legal federally. Canadians wanting to cross the U.S. border are being asked different marijuana questions than they were before cannabis was legal, says an American immigration lawyer who represents numerous aging baby boomers denied entry to America for past pot use. Recreational marijuana will have been legal for a year on Thursday, but any celebrating still stops at the U.S. border, said Len Saunders, a Canadian-born lawyer based in Blaine, Wash. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: A MISLEADING HEADLINE.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — A fight between two women in the middle of the highway allegedly started with a disagreement over laundry, toilet paper and dishes, and ended with both women in lockup. A man by the name Tim Yost was caught up in the middle of it and he sat down with News 4 to share what happened. “She jumped on her like a spider monkey,” Tim Yost said. “And then she just beat the snot out of her.” Tim Yost tells News 4 he’s legally married to Richelle Yost, but the two had an open relationship with another woman, Amanda Breeze. Yost says things were going well for a few months until Breeze wanted to get something off her chest. “She said she didn`t want to be the other woman,” Yost said. So, Yost says he left Richelle and their three kids to go live with Breeze. But the honeymoon ended when it came time to buying the groceries and doing chores. A police report says, “Yost and Breeze got in an argument over toilet paper, laundry and dishes.” Read More