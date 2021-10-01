Boner of the Day for October 1st, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: SHE WAS BILLED FOR CRYING.
A woman shared a photo of her medical bill for a mole removal on Twitter where it shows she was charged $11 for “brief emotion”.
Boner Candidate #2: MATT IS JUST A CLOWN.
During the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz slammed Gen. Mark Milley for spending more time talking to reporters than planning Afghan withdrawal.
Boner Candidate #3: DINNER WAS A REAL DRAG.
A garbage truck in New York backed into an outdoor dining shed and ended up dragging it down the street with two people inside on Monday.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: SPOTIFY IS SURE GETTING THEIR MONEY’S WORTH.
Boner Candidate #2: PANIC BUTTONS FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS.
After an increase of Missouri hospital employees being assaulted on the job, “panic buttons” will be added to badges in order to call security to their location immediately.
Boner Candidate #3: IT’S TIME TO DO AWAY WITH THEM ALL.
College students all over the US have been protesting fraternities after accusations of rape and assault become more common each year.
