Boner of the Day for October 1st, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: SHE WAS BILLED FOR CRYING.

A woman shared a photo of her medical bill for a mole removal on Twitter where it shows she was charged $11 for “brief emotion”.

via z100

Boner Candidate #2: MATT IS JUST A CLOWN.

During the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz slammed Gen. Mark Milley for spending more time talking to reporters than planning Afghan withdrawal.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #3: DINNER WAS A REAL DRAG.

A garbage truck in New York backed into an outdoor dining shed and ended up dragging it down the street with two people inside on Monday.

via Gothamist

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SPOTIFY IS SURE GETTING THEIR MONEY’S WORTH.

On his podcast, Joe Rogen questioned whether President Biden got a real booster shot on live TV or whether it was a publicity stunt.

Boner Candidate #2: PANIC BUTTONS FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS.

After an increase of Missouri hospital employees being assaulted on the job, “panic buttons” will be added to badges in order to call security to their location immediately.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S TIME TO DO AWAY WITH THEM ALL.

College students all over the US have been protesting fraternities after accusations of rape and assault become more common each year.

via DNYUZ