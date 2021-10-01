Boner Fight for October 1st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: MATT IS JUST A CLOWN.

During the House Armed Services Committee hearing on the conclusion of military operations in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz slammed Gen. Mark Milley for spending more time talking to reporters than planning Afghan withdrawal.

Boner Candidate #2: SPOTIFY IS SURE GETTING THEIR MONEY’S WORTH.

On his podcast, Joe Rogen questioned whether President Biden got a real booster shot on live TV or whether it was a publicity stunt.