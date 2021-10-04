Boner of the Day for October 4th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: IT’S HER OWN DUMB ASPHALT.
A video posted on Reddit showed the aftermath of a woman who drove right into freshly poured concrete when she wasn’t paying attention. Redditors did not disappoint in the comment section.
Boner Candidate #2: OUR NEIGHBORS ARE JUST DICKS.
Bill Gross was found guilty in contempt of court for tormenting his California neighbors by blasting music after violating a 2020 order that prohibited the couple from playing loud music outside their home.
Boner Candidate #3: HE’S A GIFTED ARTIST SO HE DESERVES A SECOND CHANCE.
Congressman Danny Davis believes that R. Kelly deserves a second chance after he is released from prison because he is a “gifted, talented artist”.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: TRUMP ATTRACTS LIARS LIKE A PILE OF ‘S’ ATTRACTS FLIES.
Donald Trump invited Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark to a rally in Georgia because Clark claimed he was one of the men in the viral photo of soldiers lifting a baby over an airport wall in Afghanistan. Clark is under investigation by the DOD for lying about being present in the photo.
Boner Candidate #2: LEARN HOW TO USE YOUR PHOTO EDITING SIR.
Missouri man James Kertz was arrested after a Facebook user contacted police because Kertz had posted a photo of a catalytic converter for sale but didn’t realize that his meth had also made it to the photo.
Boner Candidate #3: DOCTORS CALLED IT A ‘UNIQUE CASE’.
A man in Lithuania was taken to the hospital after swallowing more than two pounds of metal in an attempt to stop drinking alcohol.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.