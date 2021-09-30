OKAY THANK YOU FRED

Limp Bizkit Officially Release New Song ‘Dad Vibes’ The ‘Dad Vibes’ are going strong for Limp Bizkit. The band just released their new song ‘Dad Vibes.’ It comes after the band played a recording of the new single as an outro to their set at July’s Lollapalooza Festival. As you may remember, it was at Lollapalooza where Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst debuted his ‘retro dad’ look. The official lyric video for ‘Dad Vibes’ is also out on YouTube. How would you explain what a ‘Dad Vibe’ is?