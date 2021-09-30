Boner Fight for September 30th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WE’LL SEE WHO IS COMMITED TO THE TRUTH.

Rep. Steve Christiansen and Rep. Phil Lyman are two of 41 legislators nationwide who are part of an “election integrity caucus” formed by Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers. This caucus was formed as part of an effort calling for a “nationwide audit” and “decertification” of the 2020 election.

via SLTrib

Boner Candidate #2: I’M HERE!

Beyhan Mutlu, a Turkish man, had been drinking wine with his friends when he wandered into the woods, and after a few hours a rescue team was called to search for him. Without realizing it Mutlu joined the team of people that were looking for him.

via Daily Mail