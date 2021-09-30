Geek News on the Radio for September 30th, 2021

LA County Theme Parks Mandate
The new mandate is taking effect on October 7th and will require all attendees and employees at outdoor events with 10,000 people or more to show proof of vaccination or negative test from within 72 hours.
Disney + Drops Galaxy of Sound
On Wednesday, Disney + released a series of eight-minute shorts that feature brief pieces of Star Wars films with no speaking parts or music. Fans are loving the sound effects and visuals of this series.
Babylon 5 Reboot
J. Michael Straczynski is writing and running the show and says the show will be “fresh yet familiar” as he is planning on telling a different story.
The Book of Boba Fett will release on Disney +
The new LucasFilm series will star Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and will premier on December 29th.
Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie
The new film based on the world of Mario has a star studded cast including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Ana Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and more.
