Brandon Flowers Talks About What’s Next For The Killers

Number 6 is on the way!
In an interview with the Irish Independent, Brandon Flowers told the paper, “The plan is for it to be a sixth Killers record, but damn, I love my last solo record!” But he doesn’t stop there. Mr. Flowers also likes the idea of releasing a third solo album.
The Killers are also releasing a career spanning box-set that is due out on June 15th. The box set will contain all 5 of the band’s full-length albums, Sawdust, their b-side collection from 2007, and their 2009 Live from Royal Albert Hall LP.
