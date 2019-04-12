Buffalo Wild Wings Selling “Dragon Fire” Wings For “Game Of Thrones”

The most anticipated TV show right now needs to have a dish that matches the hotness of its demand. Thankfully Buffalo Wild Wings knew just what to do. Taking one of the hottest peppers in the world, B-Dubs created “Dragon Fire” wings to celebrate “Game Of Thrones” kicking off its final season. Available only on Sunday, the sauce is made from a soy ginger glaze that uses ghost chilies. For an added fiery breath, the wings are topped with jalapeno slices. If you’d prefer watching the series at home, take-out and delivery options are available.

🐉 DRACARYS 🐉 We’re making Dragon Fire wing sauce on SUNDAY ONLY for the premiere. Details: https://t.co/gf9cOXz67P pic.twitter.com/15sNLO396I — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) April 10, 2019