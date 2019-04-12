Fans Launch Campaign To Name Black Hole After Chris Cornell

This week, astronomers captured the first-ever photograph of a black hole. Now, fans have launched an internet campaign to name it after Chris Cornell. A Change.org petition calls on NASA to name the black hole after the late singer, who is most famous for the 1994 Soundgarden hit “Black Hole Sun”. Organizer Guiliana Jarrin says it would be “a ‘surreal’ and an amazing way to honor his life and contribution to music.” Unfortunately, the petition arrived too late, as the black hole already has a name – “Powehi”, a Hawaiian phrase meaning ‘the adorned fathomless dark creation.’

