Boner Fight for April 12th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: THIS MAY BE THE DUMBEST MOMENT IN CONGRESSIONAL HISTORY

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) may have studied robotics at MIT, but he is now responsible for one of the most asinine moments in congressional history. At a House committee hearing Tuesday on “The Need for Leadership to Combat Climate Change and Protect National Security,” the Kentucky Republican thought he could pwn former secretary of state John Kerry. Kerry is an expert on climate change who helped broker the Paris climate accord and recently criticized president Trump for proposing to set up a task force that seeks to counter the scientific consensus on climate change. Massie calls advocates of climate action “alarmists” and believes that the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide is “plant food.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: YOUR WITTY COMMENTS HAVE LANDED YOU IN JAIL

A woman’s Facebook comments taunting local police ultimately led to her arrest. On March 27, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania posted an updated most wanted list to their Facebook page. Among those listed was Chloe Jones, wanted for simple assault. That’s when Jones decided to make a comment taunting officers. “Do you guys do pick up or delivery??” Jones wrote, followed by four crying-laughing emojis. After arguing with other commenters on Facebook, Jones revealed she was at a hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. In a Facebook post on Monday, Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Jones had been captured, taken into custody by police in Morgantown. “Ms. Chloe Jones and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

Read More