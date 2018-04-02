Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Cult Are Coming!

The Revolution 2 Tour Hits USANA on August 20th!

Maybe it should be the Soul of X96 Tour as these are all bands you likely heard first on X96. Tickets will go on sale for the August 20th show this Friday, April 6th at Smith’s Tix. Of course, Stone Temple Pilots will be touring with the new lead singer, Jeff Gutt, after the band lost Scott Weiland in December of 2015. The Pilots just released a new self-titled album.