Check Out Dave Grohl And Brandi Carlile Busk In Seattle

Patrons walking around Seattle’s Pike Place Market on Saturday got quite the surprise if they stopped to check out a group of musicians busking outside the Farmers Market. Rocking out on a short acoustic set were Dave Grohl and Brandi Carlile along with her band. Posting a photo to social media captioned, “Honestly one of the most surreal moments of my life,” the Washington state native also streamed the performance through Facebook Live. The impromptu concert featured a cover of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” plus the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These.”
