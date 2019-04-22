X96 I.P.O. | April 21, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid”
- Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
- 311 “Good Feeling”
- Royal Teeth “Show You What I Can Do”
- Modest Mouse “I’m Still Here”
- The Head and the Heart “Missed Connection”
- Catfish and the Bottlemen “Conversation”
- Beck “Saw Lightning”
- Cage the Elephant “Dance, Dance”
- Weathers “Problems”
- Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”
- Tame Impala “Borderline”
- Yeasayer “Fluttering in the Floodlights”
- Marshmello featuring Chvrches “Here with Me”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.