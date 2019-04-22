Music

X96 I.P.O. | April 21, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • lovelytheband “Maybe I’m Afraid”
  • Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
  • 311 “Good Feeling”
  • Royal Teeth “Show You What I Can Do”
  • Modest Mouse “I’m Still Here”
  • The Head and the Heart “Missed Connection”
  • Catfish and the Bottlemen “Conversation”
  • Beck “Saw Lightning”
  • Cage the Elephant “Dance, Dance”
  • Weathers “Problems”
  • Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”
  • Tame Impala “Borderline”
  • Yeasayer “Fluttering in the Floodlights”
  • Marshmello featuring Chvrches “Here with Me”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top