David Bowie Biopic Might (It Will) Happen

Thanks to the successes of Bohemian Rhapsody, film studios are rushing to cash in on future box office sales from music biopics. On deck soon, the Elton John-based Rocketman. But bubbling in the background, one about David Bowie may be in the works. Duncan Jones, the filmmaker son of the late icon, took to Twitter, polling his followers on who could play The Thin White Duke onscreen while revealing that “They insist I take a meeting on a biopic about my dad.” According to Screen Rant, news of the potential film has come from Jones, with no formal announcement from any studio or producers.

They insist I take a meeting on a biopic about my dad.

Who do I say must play him? — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) December 16, 2018