Looks Like There Will Be A Warped Tour Next Year After All

Posted on

2018 was supposed to be the final year for the legendary Warped Tour, but it looks like it will be returning in 2019 for its 25th anniversary. It won’t be a full cross-country tour, but Warped founder Kevin Lyman tweeted on Monday that “plans are coming together” for a 25th anniversary event.

No details or bands have been announced, but Lyman passed along these dates – “June 8 Cleveland, June 29-30 eastcoast, July 20-21 westcoast”.

And Twitter did what Twitter does:

Comments
