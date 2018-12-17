Looks Like There Will Be A Warped Tour Next Year After All

2018 was supposed to be the final year for the legendary Warped Tour, but it looks like it will be returning in 2019 for its 25th anniversary. It won’t be a full cross-country tour, but Warped founder Kevin Lyman tweeted on Monday that “plans are coming together” for a 25th anniversary event.

Plans are coming together for @VansWarpedTour 25th only thing I can say for now since many need to hold vacations dates are June 8 Cleveland, June 29-30 eastcoast, July 20-21 westcoast. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) December 17, 2018

No details or bands have been announced, but Lyman passed along these dates – “June 8 Cleveland, June 29-30 eastcoast, July 20-21 westcoast”.

And Twitter did what Twitter does:

Warped Tour: Sorry guys this is the last year of Warped Tour

Emos: Wat no no no no no no no no no

Warped Tour: JK ITS BACK

Emos: weird flex but ok — Alex-is-very-emo (@Trashemofam) December 17, 2018

Warped Tour really fuckin did all of us like that. — dakotta🥀 (@dakottasolomon) December 17, 2018

2018: “the last FULL CROSS COUNTRY tour”

Y’all: “omg warped tour is done! 😭”

2019: new dates

Y’all: “What omg I thought there was no more warped tour!!” https://t.co/pE0p2EgEyV — Beans Travis (@atlanticiand) December 17, 2018

didn’t y’all promote the fuck outta the event last year so people would go to the “last ever warped tour” lol https://t.co/VA9BCXq66P — mayo mel (@lolmelizza) December 17, 2018

No way they could let this die. Warped tour has always been a huge platform for bands to prove themselves .🤘😎🤘 #warpedtour #metal #moshpits https://t.co/wh7WEQkmst — Zak (@ZakKnutson15) December 17, 2018

Warped Tour made it so clear they weren’t done when they kept saying “Last cross country tour” and people are STILL surprised they announced dates on each coast — Brett (@fouryearbrett) December 17, 2018

The same people surprised Warped Tour isn't dead will be surprised when the Marvel Netflix shows or characters are renewed — Tyler Broccoli Small (@TylerSavingVice) December 17, 2018