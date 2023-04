Eddie Vedder, Killers, Foo Fighters to Headline Ohana Festival The lineup for the 2023 edition of the Ohana Festival has been announced!

The Killers and Foo Fighters will be headlining the event, and bands such as Pretenders, Haim, and Japanese Breakfast will perform. Festival co-founder and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will be headlining night two of the event. Ohana Festival is scheduled for Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, from September 29 to October 1.