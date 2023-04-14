Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 14th, 2023

Opening April 14, 2023

Artsies: Tori and Lokita — Child immigrant drama — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars

From two-time Palme d’Or-winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Tori and Lokita is a heart-stopping thriller that casts an unflinching eye on the trials of the young and dispossessed.

Directors: Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne

Starring: Pablo Schils, Joely Mbundu, and Alban Ukaj

Via IMDB

Fartsies: Renfield — Dracula-adjacent horror-comedy — theaters — 2 1/2 stars

Renfield, Dracula’s henchman and inmate at the lunatic asylum for decades, longs for a life away from the Count, his various demands, and all of the bloodshed that comes with them.

Director: Chris McKay

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, and Awkwafina

Via IMDB