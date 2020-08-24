Filming Begins On Chris Cornell Biopic

A biopic based on the life of Chris Cornell will begin filming next month. The film is titled Black Days and will focus on the final days of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave singer, leading up to his death in 2017.

The film will star John Holiday and is set to begin shooting Sept. 10th in Los Angeles – but other than that very little information has been released.

What would you want to see in a Chris Cornell biopic? What other artists deserve the Hollywood movie treatment?