Music

X96 I.P.O. | August 23, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Phoenix “Identical”
  • Misterwives “3 Small Words”
  • The National Parks “I Can Feel It”
  • Lovelytheband “Buzz Cut”
  • Lewis Del Mar “The Ceiling”
  • The Fiery Furnances “Down at the So and So and Somewhere”
  • Gerard Way “Here Comes the End”
  • Cannons “Fire For You”
  • Dylan Cartlidge “Yellow Brick Road”
  • Baebadoobee “Care”
  • Neon Dreams “Sick of Feeling Useless”
  • Tame Implala “Is It True?”
  • Grouplove “Inside Out”
  • blink-182 “Quarantine”
  • Almost Monday “Broken People”

