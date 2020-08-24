X96 I.P.O. | August 23, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Phoenix “Identical”
- Misterwives “3 Small Words”
- The National Parks “I Can Feel It”
- Lovelytheband “Buzz Cut”
- Lewis Del Mar “The Ceiling”
- The Fiery Furnances “Down at the So and So and Somewhere”
- Gerard Way “Here Comes the End”
- Cannons “Fire For You”
- Dylan Cartlidge “Yellow Brick Road”
- Baebadoobee “Care”
- Neon Dreams “Sick of Feeling Useless”
- Tame Implala “Is It True?”
- Grouplove “Inside Out”
- blink-182 “Quarantine”
- Almost Monday “Broken People”
