Goo Goo Dolls Are Making A Christmas Album

The Goo Goo Dolls decided to spend their quarantine getting in the holiday spirit. The band is set to release their first-ever holiday album, It’s Christmas Time All Over, later this year.

The album was produced by frontman John Rzeznick and includes a mix of holiday classics along with a couple of originals. Goo Goo Dolls were forced to cancel a summer tour with Lifehouse due to the pandemic. It’s Christmas Time All Over will be out Oct. 30th.

Were you one of those people who watched holiday movies during the quarantine? Is it ever okay to listen to Christmas music before December 1st?