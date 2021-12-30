Foo Fighters’ 666 movie

Shutterstock

STUDIO 666

What You Need to Know About Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666’ If you’re excited about the upcoming Foo Fighters film, ‘Studio 66’, here are some things you may need to know! The film follows the Foos on the making of their 10th studio album, ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ but with a haunted twist. “Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album,” the film’s description reads.

“Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.” The film will be in U.S. theaters on February 25 and tickets can be bought through Studio666.com/tickets. Check out the trailer for the film over on Foo Fighters’ Youtube channel. Will you be seeing ‘Studio 666?’ Do you think more bands will be making movies?