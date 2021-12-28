Kevin Smith Unveils Life-size Jay and Silent Bob

News

Jay & Silent Bob Get Life-Size Funko Pops Iconic movie duo Jay &amp; Silent Bob are the latest characters to get the Funko Pop treatment – except these action figures are over six feet tall. Director Kevin Smith has installed two life-size Funko Pops at his Red Bank, NJ comic book store Jay &amp; Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, to promote his upcoming movie Clerks 3. Smith says the statues were a 51st birthday present from his wife/ Clerks 3 doesn’t yet have an official release date, but is expected sometime in 2022. What’s your favorite Kevin Smith movie?

