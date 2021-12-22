Boner Fight for December 22nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: YES MIA, THERE IS A WEST VIRGINIA
During a panel debate on CNN, Mia love treated West Virginia and Virginia as the same place, despite them being entirely different states since 1891.
Boner Candidate #2: THE TUBING HILL WAS FOR WHERE THE KIDS COULD GO AND NOT CATCH THE COVID.
Uintah County’s audit found 13 problems “spanning the entire spectrum of government accounting from its tone at the top to its day-to-day management” according to a news release from Wednesday. Specifically, at least $322,000 of the pandemic relief money was found to have gone to the Buckskin Hills Ski and Snow Tubing Hill.
