Boner of the Day for December 22nd, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: PROFESSIONAL CAVEWOMAN SURVIVES ON FREEZER FULL OF ROADKILL

Self proclaimed “professional cavewoman,” Sarah Day, says she survives on roadkill at least once a week. She also lives in a sleeping bad made from reindeer skin.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: THE PERFECT JOB FOR A CONVICTED ARSONIST

The new chief of the Prairie Du Pont Volunteer Fire Department in Illinois was appointed despite being convicted for arson.

via ABC News

Boner Candidate #3: YES MIA, THERE IS A WEST VIRGINIA

During a panel debate on CNN, Mia love treated West Virginia and Virginia as the same place, despite them being entirely different states since 1891.

via The Daily Beast

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: ONE PARENT; ONE.

Two books about racism, “The Hate U Give” and “Out of Darkness” were banned in Washington County’s school district after the complaint of a single parent.

via ABC News

Boner Candidate #2: THE TUBING HILL WAS FOR WHERE THE KIDS COULD GO AND NOT CATCH THE COVID.

Uintah County’s audit found 13 problems “spanning the entire spectrum of government accounting from its tone at the top to its day-to-day management” according to a news release from Wednesday. Specifically, at least $322,000 of the pandemic relief money was found to have gone to the Buckskin Hills Ski and Snow Tubing Hill.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #3: I FEEL KINDA BAD NOW

A woman who was imprisoned for taking a Snap Chat video of herself pouring boiling water on her boyfriend later said: “I kinda feel bad now because he got 2 & 3rd degree Burns from face to waist & they rushin him to burn center but oh well,”

via Yahoo News