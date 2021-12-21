Boner Fight for December 21st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: BURGESS OWENS. NOW THERE’S A REAL MAN.
Utah Rep. Burgess Owens attacks the vaccine, trans people and more at a Right Wing Conference on Sunday. VIA SLC Trib
Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS SO DIS-HEARTENING.
Allegations of a KKK group have caught the attention of the U of U authorities after feces was smeared on a black students dorm room door. VIA Daily Beast
