Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 21st, 2021

Opening December 22 and 25
The Tender Bar — coming of age memoir — theaters, opened last Friday — three stars.
A boy in search of a father figure among the guests at his uncle’s bar.
Director: George Clooney
Starring: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri
Sing 2 — animated jukebox musical — theaters — two and a half stars.
Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. via IMDB
Director: Garth Jennings
Starring: Matthew McConaugheyReese Witherspoon Scarlett Johansson
The King’s Man — prequel to spy action movie — theaters — two and a half stars.
In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions. via IMDB
Director: Matthew Vaughn
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans
The Matrix Resurrections — ‘The Matrix” sequel — theaters — embargoed until 9 a.m.
Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. via IMDB
Director: Lana Wachowski
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Movies Opening on Christmas Day:
• American Underdog
• A Journal for Jordan
• Licorice Pizza
• The Lost Daughter
• Red Rocket
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.