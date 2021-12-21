Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 21st, 2021

Opening December 22 and 25

The Tender Bar — coming of age memoir — theaters, opened last Friday — three stars.

A boy in search of a father figure among the guests at his uncle’s bar.

Director: George Clooney

Starring: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri

Sing 2 — animated jukebox musical — theaters — two and a half stars.

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. via IMDB

Director: Garth Jennings

Starring: Matthew McConaughey(voice), Reese Witherspoon(voice), Scarlett Johansson(voice)

The King’s Man — prequel to spy action movie — theaters — two and a half stars.

In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war to wipe out millions. via IMDB

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans

The Matrix Resurrections — ‘The Matrix” sequel — theaters — embargoed until 9 a.m.

Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. via IMDB

Director: Lana Wachowski

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Movies Opening on Christmas Day:

• American Underdog

• A Journal for Jordan

• Licorice Pizza

• The Lost Daughter

• Red Rocket