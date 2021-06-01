Foo Fighters Announce 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

After not really getting to celebrate their 25th, Foo Fighters are hitting the road for their 26th anniversary!

Besides playing Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Bottle Rock, the Foos will also be playing non-festival shows.

So far, the band has headlining dates in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Bonner Springs, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque.

Citi cardholders get the first crack at tickets for these shows until June 3. Get more info at FooFighters.com.

