Fresh X: A Perfect Circle “The Doomed”

Fresh Maynard!

A Perfect Circle dropped a new track on us this morning, along with a statement about why:

“Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe. A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.” – Maynard James Keenan

Other than this, there is no word on a new album from APC or Tool. But hey, it’s something, right?