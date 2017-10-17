Fresh X: MGMT “Little Dark Age”

MGMT dabble in pastiche, probably.

MGMT are poking fun of your baby-booming parents, Manchester-imported 80’s drama in their new video from the title track off their new album, “Little Dark Age.” It’s an appropriate title, I suppose. I want to say more, but my nihilism prevents me from reviewing this song, probably. By liking a song, I am really just tossing out a construct saying something about myself for others to interpret as a representation of my emotion or public self, anyway. Right? So…if I said I like this song, it would be saying more about me than the song and any artist would suppose that they speak for themselves, supposedly. Therefore, I should let the art speak for itself and you should listen to it and accept MGMT and this song at face value.

I mean, this blog could go on and on. We could dive into the depths of Deconstruction, Structuralism, Post-Structuralism, and certainly Postmodernism, which, for this song and video shouldn’t be discarded by academia, which seems unfair since this video seems to deal with social deviants. And let us not forget Queer Theory, which I think could have a lot to say about this art. Think about this. Really, think really hard about this:

“The lyricism of marginality may find inspiration in the image of the ”outlaw,” the great social nomad, who prowls on the confines of a docile, frightened order.”- Michel Foucault

See what I mean? No? Well, I am going to keep things formal here and leave no clue as to my interpretation of this, which has been birthed and shared and commodified – if not fully now, then soon. The full album will be out in early 2018, supposedly. Enjoy.