Fresh X: Arcade Fire “Everything Now”

Arcade Fire is back!

Let there be joy as the hydra-headed band from Montreal with their French-Canadian songs of hope and joy have unsheathed new music for us to commit acts of audio gluttony upon. The new album will be out on July 28th and this track was co-produced by Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter! According to NME, “The album will be released on CD, cassette and vinyl. The vinyl issue of the record will feature 20 different artwork variants, each including the album title in one of 20 different languages.” That’s good, something for everyone.

And yes, we are thinking the same thing, too – it sounds like Abba and dear Lord(e?), it’s amazing!

They have also launched a mysterious live feed from Death Valley, which you should be watching here.

You can pre-order the album here from Arcade Fire’s little online shoppe.