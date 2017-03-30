Fresh X: Blink-182 “Misery”

Blink-182 will release “California: Deluxe Edition” in May

You can pre-order the album here.

They have also announced they will start working on a new album at the end of the year according to Alternative Press. In an interview on Apple’s Beats 1 Mark Hoppus told Zane Lowe:

“We’re doing this run in the US, then later on we’re touring Europe and the UK. Then we come back and do some more dates in the US,” Hoppus says. “Then we’ll take a little bit of time off, and then at the end of this year, we’ll go back into the studio and start writing the next album.”

You can listen to the full interview here: