Fresh X: Dan Auerbach (of The Black Keys) “Shine On Me”

Dan is set to release a follow-up to his 2009 solo album, “Keep It Hid”

The album, “Waiting on a Song” will be released on June 2nd and features production from music guru, Rick Rubin, and guest artists like Mark Knoppfler on this very upbeat track, “Shine on Me”

Dan is also still working on music with The Black Keys, The Arcs and some stuff with The Pretenders according to Consequence of Sound.

Here’s the tracklist for “Waiting on a Song”:

1. Waiting on A Song

2. Malibu Man

3. Livin’ in Sin

4. Shine on Me

5. King of a One Horse Town

6. Never in My Wildest Dreams

7. Cherrybomb

8. Stand by My Girl

9. Undertow

10. Show Me