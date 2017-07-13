Fresh X: Citizen “Jet”

The Angst of the Rust Belt…

From a new band we are really into, and not just because they are performing at the X96 Toyota BASH Concert Series with AFI and Circa Survive on July 28th at Saltair 😉 Their new album, “As You Please” will be released in October. “As You Please” is a confrontational record, incapable of turning a blind eye toward the inescapable strife. And so, songwriter Mat Kerekes pursues the source of discontent that is ravaging his Rust Belt city of Toledo, Ohio with the band’s most dynamic record to date.